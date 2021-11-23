ECO Animal Health Group conducting a live presentation on Tuesday 30th November

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH), a leader in the development, registration and marketing of pharmaceutical products for global animal health markets, has announced that Marc Loomes, CEO, and Christopher Wilks, CFO, will be conducting a live presentation covering the Group’s Interim Results for the period ended 30 September 2021.

The online presentation will take place on Tuesday 30th November at 11.00 am UK time. This event is open to all existing and potential shareholders and registration is free. Questions can be submitted during the presentation and will be addressed at the end of it.

To register for the event, please click here