Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

ECO Animal Health annual report and accounts & AGM

ECO Animal Health

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) has announced the publication of the following documents on the Company’s website: www.ecoanimalhealthgroupplc.com/investor-relations.aspx.

·     Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022

·    Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held at The Grange, 100 High Street, London, N14 6BN on 26 September 2022 at 11.30am (“AGM”) and Form of Proxy

The Documents will be posted today to those shareholders that have elected to receive them by post.

ECO Animal Health Group plc researches, develops and commercialises products for livestock. Our business strategy is to generate shareholder value by achieving the maximum sales potential from the existing product portfolio whilst investing in Research and Development (“R&D”) for new products, particularly vaccines, and seeking to in-license new products.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eco Animal Health Group plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Eco Animal Health Group plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.