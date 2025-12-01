easyJet completes Airbus A320 software updates with no disruption

On Friday, 28th November, Airbus issued a global directive to all airlines operating aircraft in the A320 family of a required modification affecting a portion of our Airbus fleet. Safety is our top priority, our fleet operates in strict compliance with the manufacturer’s guidelines, and we worked closely with regulators and Airbus to determine the necessary immediate actions.

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) completed the required software updates on all operational aircraft requiring the update over the weekend. Our flying programme operated as normal throughout the weekend and is expected to continue to do so. Our financial outlook remains in line with that set out on 25 November at our FY25 results release.

Kenton Jarvis, easyJet’s CEO, said: “Safety is, and always will be, our absolute priority. I’m incredibly proud of our engineering teams, who worked around the clock over the weekend to implement the necessary software updates. This work was completed without any disruption to our flying programme, and I would like to thank all of our engineering and operational colleagues for their continued dedication.”