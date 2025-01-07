Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

easyJet Plc Non-Executive Director Moni Mannings OBE to step down

easyjet
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has announced that Moni Mannings OBE, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee, has informed the Board that she will not be seeking re-election at the Company’s next AGM, being held on 13 February 2025, to allow more time for her other commitments. Sue Clark, Senior Independent Director, will succeed Moni as Chair of the Remuneration Committee at the conclusion of the AGM.

The Board is also pleased to announce that Julie Chakraverty will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Finance and Safety & Operational Readiness Committees with effect from 27 January 2025.

Julie is currently Senior Independent Director at NCC Group plc and a Non-Executive Director of AJ Bell plc and Starling Bank Limited. She brings 30 years of financial services and technology leadership experience, having served on the boards of listed global banks, insurers, and investment companies, whilst successfully founding Rungway Limited, an employee engagement and mentoring platform. During her executive career, Julie worked at JP Morgan Chase and held several global leadership positions at UBS Investment Bank, where she created an award winning portfolio risk management platform. Julie previously served as Senior Independent Director and Risk Committee Chair at Aberdeen Asset Management plc (now abrdn plc) and as a Non-Executive Director of Santander UK plc, Amlin plc, and Spirit Pub Company plc (now Greene King). 

Sir Stephen Hester, Chair of easyJet, commented:

“I would like to thank Moni for her significant contribution to the Board during her tenure, and on behalf of the Board wish her well for the future.

I am also very pleased to welcome Julie to easyJet. Her strong financial services and technology leadership experience will be valuable as we continue to focus on driving long-term shareholder value. I look forward to her joining the Board.”

Notes:

  • The Nominations Committee led the recruitment process for Julie Chakraverty on behalf of the Board. 
  • For the purpose of UK Listing Rule 6.4.8, Julie Chakraverty serves as a director of NCC Group plc and AJ Bell plc. There is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8.
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    easyJet plc

    easyJet Plc achieves £610 million PBT, positive outlook for FY25

    easyJet plc reports a 34% profit increase for the year ending September 2024, achieving £610M PBT and showcasing robust strategic progress.
    easyJet

    easyJet appoints Jan De Raeymaeker as Chief Financial Officer

    easyJet plc appoints Jan De Raeymaeker as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20, 2025, bringing expertise in finance and the transport sector.
    easyjet plc

    easyJet Plc Trading Update shows Q3 profit up £33 million year-on-year

    Broker Ratings

    easyJet plc 31.4% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    easyjet Plc

    easyJet Plc CEO Johan Lundgren to step down in 2025, Kenton Jarvis to succeed

    easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) announces orderly CEO succession plan, with Johan Lundgren stepping down in 2025 and Kenton Jarvis taking over. Sir Stephen Hester applauds the transition.
    Easyjet

    easyJet Plc reports Strong Revenue Performance and Reduced Winter Losses in trading update

    easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) reports strong revenue performance in Q2, with passenger numbers up 8% YoY. Winter losses reduced by >£50 million YoY, positive outlook for FY24.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.