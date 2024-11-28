Follow us on:

EastGroup Properties, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$198.50’, now 15.3% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
EastGroup Properties, Inc. with ticker code (EGP) now have 18 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $220.00 and $174.00 with the average share target price sitting at $198.50. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $172.14 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 15.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $178.13 while the 200 day moving average is $175.91. The market capitalization for the company is 8.61B. The current share price for the company is: $173.84 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,923,908,418 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 35.84, revenue per share of $13.09 and a 3.45% return on assets.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. is an internally managed equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, primarily in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The Company owns 487 industrial properties and one office building in 11 states. Its portfolio includes development projects and value-add properties in lease-up and under construction, included approximately 56.0 million square feet consisting of 449 business distribution properties containing 51.2 million square feet. The Company also includes 14 bulk distribution properties containing 3.8 million square feet, and 25 business service properties containing 1.0 million square feet (which includes one office building).

