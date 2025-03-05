Follow us on:

East West Bancorp, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$116.67’, now 24.6% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

East West Bancorp, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EWBC) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $128.00 and $97.00 with the average share target price sitting at $116.67. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $93.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.6%. The day 50 moving average is $98.14 and the 200 day MA is $88.45. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 12.50B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $90.30 USD

The potential market cap would be $15,578,567,350 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.25, revenue per share of $17.18 and a 1.6% return on assets.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, East West Bank (the Bank) and others. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the Company’s domestic branch network. This segment offers consumer and commercial deposits, mortgage and home equity loans, and other products and services. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits. Commercial loan products include commercial business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans and letters of credit, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, construction and land loans, affordable housing loans and letters of credit, asset-based lending and others. The Bank operates in over 120 locations in the United States and China.

