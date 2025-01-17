East West Bancorp, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.4% Upside Potential

East West Bancorp, Inc. with ticker code (EWBC) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $128.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target price we have $117.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $100.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The day 50 moving average is $101.62 and the 200 moving average now moves to $84.85. The market cap for the company is 13.79B. The current share price for the company is: $99.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $16,051,796,707 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.56, revenue per share of $17.32 and a 1.56% return on assets.

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company that offers a range of banking services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, East West Bank (the Bank) and others. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the Company’s domestic branch network. This segment offers consumer and commercial deposits, mortgage and home equity loans, and other products and services. The Commercial Banking segment primarily generates commercial loans and deposits. Commercial loan products include commercial business loans and lines of credit, trade finance loans and letters of credit, commercial real estate (CRE) loans, construction and land loans, affordable housing loans and letters of credit, asset-based lending and others. The Bank operates in over 120 locations in the United States and China.