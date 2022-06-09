Twitter
Dunelm Group new Chief Financial Officer Karen Witts starts today

Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM), the UK’s leading homewares retailer, has today confirmed that Karen Witts has now joined the Board as Chief Financial Officer. Karen succeeds Laura Carr, who further to the announcement of her resignation on 13th December 2021, stepped down from the Board on 8th June 2022.

Notes

1.     Karen is the beneficial owner of 23,744 ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company, which she purchased on 19 May 2022. This was in accordance with her commitment to purchase Dunelm shares on joining the Company, as set out in Dunelm’s approved 2020 Remuneration Policy.

2.     Save as set out in note 1 above and the announcement dated 1 April 2022, there are no disclosures to be made pursuant to LR 9.6.13 in relation to Karen Witts.

3.     Karen’s compensation package is in accordance with Dunelm’s approved Remuneration Policy. The details will be fully disclosed in Dunelm’s FY2022 Annual Report and Accounts.

4.     In accordance with section 430 (2B) of the Companies Act 2006, Dunelm Group confirms that Laura Carr continued to receive pay and benefits up to and including her leaving date at the rate which was disclosed in our Dunelm’s FY2021 Annual Report and Accounts. She will not receive any payment in lieu of notice or for loss of office. In accordance with the scheme rules, any entitlement to annual bonus in respect of the year to 2 July 2022 and all her share plan entitlements have lapsed on her leaving the Company.

