Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Drax leads the charge on energy security and sustainable growth

Drax Group plc

The pathway to net zero will not be achieved through a single solution. It will require a full range of technologies working in tandem to secure energy while reducing carbon emissions. At the centre of this effort stands Drax Power Station, the UK’s largest renewable power generator, providing flexible, low-carbon electricity to millions of homes and businesses. Drax plays a pivotal role in keeping Britain energised when other renewable sources cannot meet demand.

In recent months, Drax has faced a wave of criticism and disruptive protest activity, including during its Annual General Meeting. These events have triggered widespread debate, often fuelled by misinformation and extreme rhetoric. Such hostility not only misrepresents the critical role Drax plays in the UK’s energy system but also poses a risk to thousands of jobs supported by its operations and supply chain.

Drax’s leadership remains unwavering in its commitment to transparency, engagement and continuous improvement. The company understands the importance of addressing concerns with clear, factual communication and has taken significant steps to do so. That is why Drax recently published a comprehensive Sustainability Framework, detailing 26 specific, time-bound targets. This framework is supported by an updated Biomass Sourcing Policy and a robust Climate Transition Plan, all aimed at driving positive change across every area of its business.

These initiatives mark a new phase in Drax’s evolution, strengthening its environmental credentials while securing long-term value for stakeholders. Drax’s commitment extends beyond the UK. The company has invested approximately \$130 million in its North American operations, with a focus on reducing emissions, improving air quality and supporting local communities. These actions demonstrate Drax’s determination to deliver on its promises, not just through words but through measurable impact.

Listening to stakeholder concerns is a central pillar of Drax’s strategy. The company recognises that some remain sceptical about the sustainability of biomass. In response, Drax is actively working to provide greater transparency, sharing more data and insights into its sourcing practices and operational standards. The leadership team is clear that accountability and continuous improvement are non-negotiable priorities.

Drax remains convinced that responsibly sourced biomass is a vital part of the energy mix needed to meet climate goals while ensuring energy security. By continuing to invest in innovation, environmental stewardship and community engagement, Drax aims to build trust and lead the conversation about the future of renewable energy in the UK and beyond.

The invitation to engage remains open. Drax stands ready to participate in constructive, evidence-based dialogue with all stakeholders, including those who challenge its methods. The company’s leadership firmly believes that collaboration, not confrontation, will drive the industry forward and help the UK achieve its net zero ambitions.

Drax’s clear message is that positive action will make a difference. With a bold sustainability roadmap and a proven track record of delivery, Drax is positioning itself as a long-term partner in the global transition to cleaner, more secure energy.

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX), trading as Drax, is a power generation business. The principal downstream enterprises are based in the UK and include Drax Power Limited, which runs the biomass fuelled Drax power station, near Selby in North Yorkshire.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Drax Group plc

Drax Group reports strong Q1, raises FY EBITDA outlook

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) has announced a robust trading update, highlighting strong performance in FlexGen, pellet production, and biomass generation for 2025.
Drax Group plc

Drax Pumped Storage Hydro: Powering a Resilient, Low-Carbon Grid

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) continues to move forward in the renewable energy sector, particularly through its advancements in pumped storage hydro technology.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group and Power Minerals launch 20-year JV for sustainable cement production

Drax Group and Power Minerals have launched a 20-year joint venture to transform pulverised fuel ash into sustainable cement, reducing carbon emissions in construction.
Drax Group

Drax Group’s Drax Bidco to acquire Harmony Energy Income Trust

Drax Bidco announces a strategic cash acquisition of Harmony Energy Income Trust, enhancing its battery energy storage assets and expanding market operations significantly.

Drax Group provisionally secures capacity market agreements

Drax Group plc has secured provisional agreements for 434MW of capacity from its pumped storage and hydro assets, generating significant future revenue.
Drax Group plc

Drax Group delivers strong operational and financial performance in FY24 results

Drax Group Plc has revealed robust full-year results for 2024, showcasing strong operational growth and a promising long-term outlook in renewable energy.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.