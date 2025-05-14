Drax leads the charge on energy security and sustainable growth

The pathway to net zero will not be achieved through a single solution. It will require a full range of technologies working in tandem to secure energy while reducing carbon emissions. At the centre of this effort stands Drax Power Station, the UK’s largest renewable power generator, providing flexible, low-carbon electricity to millions of homes and businesses. Drax plays a pivotal role in keeping Britain energised when other renewable sources cannot meet demand.

In recent months, Drax has faced a wave of criticism and disruptive protest activity, including during its Annual General Meeting. These events have triggered widespread debate, often fuelled by misinformation and extreme rhetoric. Such hostility not only misrepresents the critical role Drax plays in the UK’s energy system but also poses a risk to thousands of jobs supported by its operations and supply chain.

Drax’s leadership remains unwavering in its commitment to transparency, engagement and continuous improvement. The company understands the importance of addressing concerns with clear, factual communication and has taken significant steps to do so. That is why Drax recently published a comprehensive Sustainability Framework, detailing 26 specific, time-bound targets. This framework is supported by an updated Biomass Sourcing Policy and a robust Climate Transition Plan, all aimed at driving positive change across every area of its business.

These initiatives mark a new phase in Drax’s evolution, strengthening its environmental credentials while securing long-term value for stakeholders. Drax’s commitment extends beyond the UK. The company has invested approximately \$130 million in its North American operations, with a focus on reducing emissions, improving air quality and supporting local communities. These actions demonstrate Drax’s determination to deliver on its promises, not just through words but through measurable impact.

Listening to stakeholder concerns is a central pillar of Drax’s strategy. The company recognises that some remain sceptical about the sustainability of biomass. In response, Drax is actively working to provide greater transparency, sharing more data and insights into its sourcing practices and operational standards. The leadership team is clear that accountability and continuous improvement are non-negotiable priorities.

Drax remains convinced that responsibly sourced biomass is a vital part of the energy mix needed to meet climate goals while ensuring energy security. By continuing to invest in innovation, environmental stewardship and community engagement, Drax aims to build trust and lead the conversation about the future of renewable energy in the UK and beyond.

The invitation to engage remains open. Drax stands ready to participate in constructive, evidence-based dialogue with all stakeholders, including those who challenge its methods. The company’s leadership firmly believes that collaboration, not confrontation, will drive the industry forward and help the UK achieve its net zero ambitions.

Drax’s clear message is that positive action will make a difference. With a bold sustainability roadmap and a proven track record of delivery, Drax is positioning itself as a long-term partner in the global transition to cleaner, more secure energy.

