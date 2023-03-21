Douglas Emmett, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.4% Upside

Douglas Emmett, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DEI) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 12 with the average target price sitting at $16.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at $11.59 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 38.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $14.97 while the 200 day moving average is $18.44. The market cap for the company is $2,449m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $3,390m based on the market consensus.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

The company has a dividend yield of 6.56% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.55, revenue per share of 5.64 and a 1.56% return on assets.