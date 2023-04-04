Douglas Emmett, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 17.3% Upside Potential

Douglas Emmett, Inc. with ticker code (DEI) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 17 and 9.5 calculating the mean target price we have $14.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at $12.33 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 17.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $14.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to $17.75. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $2,547m. Visit the company website at: https://www.douglasemmett.com

The potential market cap would be $2,988m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.