Donaldson Company, Inc. which can be found using ticker (DCI) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $82.00 and $67.00 and has a mean target at $75.00. Now with the previous closing price of $78.05 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $75.03 and the 200 moving average now moves to $73.18. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 9.35B. Currently the stock stands at: $78.07 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,983,401,778 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.1, revenue per share of $29.71 and a 12.07% return on assets.

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited is a British Virgin Islands-based real estate investment company. The Company operates as a global investor and developer in leisure-integrated residential resorts in southeast Europe. The Company’s portfolio is spread across approximately coastal developable land in Greece, Cyprus and Croatia, which includes projects: Kilada Hills Golf Resort, Scorpio Bay Resort, Lavender Bay Resort, Plaka Bay Resort, Apollo Heights Polo Resort, Aristo Developers, One&Only Kea Resort, and Livka Bay Resort. Dolphin Capital Partners Limited is the investment manager of the Company.