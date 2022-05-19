Dialight plc traded well in period driven by strong revenue growth

Dialight plc (LON:DIA), the global leader in LED lighting for heavy industrial applications today published a trading update for the period from 1 January to 30 April 2022.

Current trading and outlook

The Group has traded well in the period driven by strong revenue growth combining volume and price. We also continue to successfully manage a challenging supply chain and cost environment.

Order intake in the period has also remained strong, with order books at elevated levels, and the Group maintains a sizeable pipeline of MRO and capex projects.

Our expectations for the year remain unchanged. However, we remain mindful of the ongoing supply chain disruptions which may well continue throughout 2022. Longer term we are increasingly confident of our prospects given our leading sustainability products and significant market opportunity.

