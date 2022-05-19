Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Dialight plc traded well in period driven by strong revenue growth

Dialight Plc

Dialight plc (LON:DIA), the global leader in LED lighting for heavy industrial applications today published a trading update for the period from 1 January to 30 April 2022.

Current trading and outlook

The Group has traded well in the period driven by strong revenue growth combining volume and price. We also continue to successfully manage a challenging supply chain and cost environment.

Order intake in the period has also remained strong, with order books at elevated levels, and the Group maintains a sizeable pipeline of MRO and capex projects.

Our expectations for the year remain unchanged. However, we remain mindful of the ongoing supply chain disruptions which may well continue throughout 2022. Longer term we are increasingly confident of our prospects given our leading sustainability products and significant market opportunity.

Dialight plc (LON DIA) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight’s LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment.  The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in Australia, Dubai, the EU, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, the UK and the USA.  www.dialight.com.

You might also enjoy reading  Analyst corner - Expert insight into Cerillion, Dialight, Symphony Environmental, Surface Transforms and CyanConnode
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dialight plc

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Dialight plc

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.