Diageo “encouraging return to growth”

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) has announced its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2020.

Financial highlights

• Reported net sales (£6.9 billion) down 4.5%, as organic growth of 1.0% was more than offset by unfavourable exchange. Reported operating profit (£2.2 billion) declined 8.3%, driven by unfavourable exchange and a decline in organic operating profit.

• Organic net sales up 1.0%, despite a significant impact from Travel Retail and on-trade restrictions. North America was up 12.3%, offsetting declines in other regions, except for Africa which was broadly flat.

• North America growth was driven by resilient consumer demand, share growth of total beverage alcohol, positive category mix and the replenishment of stock levels by distributors and retailers

• Organic operating profit down 3.4%, driven by channel and category mix. Productivity benefits from everyday cost efficiencies largely offset cost of goods sold inflation

• Net cash from operating activities up £0.7 billion to £2.0 billion, and free cash flow up £0.8 billion to £1.8 billion. This primarily reflects a lower tax payment and working capital benefit driven by reduced creditor balances at the end of fiscal 20, as a result of reduced sales demand and cost control measures triggered in response to Covid-19. Creditor balances have now recovered to more normalised levels.

• Basic eps of 67.6 pence decreased 14.6%. Pre-exceptional eps declined 12.8% to 69.9 pence, driven primarily by unfavourable exchange and lower operating profit.

• Interim dividend increased 2% to 27.96 pence per share.

• Strong sequential performance improvement in all regions compared to the second half of fiscal 20. Expecting continued impact in the second half of fiscal 21 from on-trade restrictions and disruption to Travel Retail.

Strategic and operational highlights in F21 H1

• Supported the recovery of the hospitality sector through ‘Raising the Bar,’ our $100 million global two-year programme, which has already reached around 30,000 outlets in seven countries

• Rapidly responded to increased consumer demand in the off-trade channel, leading to market share gains.

• Delivered broad-based growth across most categories, including tequila, gin, Canadian whisky, US whiskey, liqueurs and ready to drink.

• Leveraged deep understanding of consumer behaviour, innovating across our brands to recruit new consumers and unlock new occasions in convenience and at-home.

• Increased investment in digital capabilities, including e-commerce.

• Continued capex investment in capacity, consumer experiences and sustainability.

• Completed acquisition of Aviation American Gin and Davos Brands, further premiumising our portfolio.

• Leveraged our embedded culture of everyday efficiency to drive continued productivity savings.

• Launched ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’, our 10-year sustainability action plan, building on our strong track record in sustainability and responsibility.