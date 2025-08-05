Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Stock Analysis: Exploring a 27% Upside Potential with a Solid Dividend Yield

Broker Ratings

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY), a prominent player in the healthcare sector, has caught the attention of investors with its diverse product offerings and potential upside. As the company navigates through a challenging period marked by a negative revenue growth of 7.80%, it presents an intriguing investment opportunity, particularly with a potential upside of 27.03% as per analyst consensus.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, DENTSPLY SIRONA operates across various segments that cater to the dental and healthcare industries. The company’s offerings include advanced imaging equipment, intraoral scanners, dental handpieces, and innovative solutions such as the CEREC system for chairside restorations. Additionally, the company’s Wellspect Healthcare segment provides products like urinary catheters, broadening its footprint beyond dental care.

Currently, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s stock is trading at $14.31, close to the lower end of its 52-week range of $12.55 to $27.06. This positioning may indicate a potential buying opportunity for investors willing to bet on a recovery trajectory. Notably, the stock’s forward P/E ratio stands at an attractive 6.99, suggesting that the market may be undervaluing the company’s future earnings potential.

Despite the challenges reflected in a negative EPS of -4.48 and a concerning return on equity of -34.47%, DENTSPLY SIRONA offers a compelling dividend yield of 4.48%, with a modest payout ratio of 28.83%. This yield could be appealing to income-focused investors, providing a steady stream of returns amidst market volatility.

The stock’s technical indicators reveal a mixed picture. The 50-day and 200-day moving averages are at $15.92 and $17.39, respectively, indicating that the stock is currently trading below these averages. Although the MACD is at -0.33, suggesting a bearish sentiment, the RSI (14) at 55.97 shows that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, leaving room for potential upward movement.

Analysts have given a range of ratings with four buy recommendations and thirteen hold ratings, reflecting cautious optimism about the company’s prospects. The target price range of $14.00 – $25.00, with an average target of $18.18, underscores the potential for price appreciation, especially as DENTSPLY SIRONA continues to leverage its innovative product lineup and global reach.

Investors considering DENTSPLY SIRONA should weigh the potential risks due to current performance metrics against the strategic investments the company is making in technology and product development. The global demand for dental and healthcare solutions remains robust, and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s established position in the market could enable it to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

As DENTSPLY SIRONA works to overcome its current challenges, its broad product portfolio, attractive valuation metrics, and solid dividend yield present a multifaceted investment case. With a potential upside of 27.03%, investors may find this an opportune moment to consider adding XRAY to their portfolios, particularly those with a focus on the long-term growth potential of the healthcare sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple