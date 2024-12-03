Crocs, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 28.4% Upside Potential

Crocs, Inc. with ticker code (CROX) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $180.00 and $100.00 calculating the mean target price we have $135.60. Now with the previous closing price of $105.60 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 28.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of $121.97 and the 200 day moving average is $132.51. The market capitalization for the company is 6.39B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $109.68 USD

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company’s Crocs Brands collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. The Company’s segments includes North America for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout the United States of America (US) and Canada; Asia Pacific for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA) for the Crocs Brand; and (iv) the HEYDUDE Brand. The Company sells its products in approximately 85 countries, through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailors and distributors. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.