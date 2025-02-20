Crocs, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$130.74’, now 21.8% Upside Potential

Crocs, Inc. with ticker code (CROX) now have 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $153.00 and $99.00 and has a mean share price target at $130.74. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $107.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.8%. The 50 day MA is $105.86 while the 200 day moving average is $126.86. The company has a market capitalization of 6.22B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $110.95 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,574,434,664 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 6.99, revenue per share of $69.08 and a 13.84% return on assets.

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company’s Crocs Brands collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. The Company’s segments includes North America for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout the United States of America (US) and Canada; Asia Pacific for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA) for the Crocs Brand; and (iv) the HEYDUDE Brand. The Company sells its products in approximately 85 countries, through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailors and distributors. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.