Crocs, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$135.52’, now 21.2% Upside Potential

Crocs, Inc. with ticker code (CROX) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $180.00 and $100.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $135.52. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $111.86 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 21.2%. The day 50 moving average is $113.46 and the 200 day MA is $131.82. The company has a market cap of 6.60B. Currently the stock stands at: $113.27 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,998,173,881 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.23, revenue per share of $67.75 and a 14.33% return on assets.

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company’s Crocs Brands collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. The Company’s segments includes North America for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout the United States of America (US) and Canada; Asia Pacific for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA) for the Crocs Brand; and (iv) the HEYDUDE Brand. The Company sells its products in approximately 85 countries, through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailors and distributors. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.