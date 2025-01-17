Crocs, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 30.2% Upside Potential

Crocs, Inc. with ticker code (CROX) now have 14 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $180.00 and $100.00 with the average target price sitting at $135.31. Given that the stocks previous close was at $103.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $107.02 while the 200 day moving average is $129.77. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.98B. The current share price for the company is: $102.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,793,515,600 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.46, revenue per share of $67.75 and a 14.33% return on assets.

Crocs, Inc. is engaged in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The Company’s Crocs Brands collection contain Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology. The Company’s segments includes North America for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout the United States of America (US) and Canada; Asia Pacific for the Crocs Brand, operating throughout Asia, Australia, and New Zealand; Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA) for the Crocs Brand; and (iv) the HEYDUDE Brand. The Company sells its products in approximately 85 countries, through two distribution channels: wholesale and direct-to-consumer. Its wholesale channel includes domestic and international multi-brand retailers, mono-branded partner stores, e-tailors and distributors. Its direct-to-consumer channel includes Company-operated retail stores, Company-operated e-commerce sites and third-party marketplaces.