Crescent Point Energy Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.9% Upside

Crescent Point Energy Corporati which can be found using ticker (CPG) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 11.8 and 9.11 calculating the average target price we see $10.46. Now with the previous closing price of $5.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 74.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.34. The company has a market cap of $3,491m. Company Website: https://www.crescentpointenergy.com

The potential market cap would be $6,107m based on the market consensus.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It’s crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 5% with the ex dividend date set at 14-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.3, revenue per share of 7.05 and a 12.95% return on assets.