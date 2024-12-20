Follow us on:

Compass Group plc 9.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings
Compass Group plc with ticker (LON:CPG) now has a potential upside of 9.6% according to Berenberg Bank.

CPG.L

Berenberg Bank set a target price of 2,900 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Compass Group plc share price of 2,646 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 9.6%. Trading has ranged between 2,084 (52 week low) and 2,786 (52 week high) with an average of 3,041,693 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £44,969,597,160.

Compass Group PLC is a non-trading investment holding company. The Company is engaged in providing food and support services. The Company has three segments: North America, Europe and the Rest of World. The North America segment includes the United States and Canada. The Europe segment includes the United Kingdom, Finland and Other. The Rest of the World segment includes Japan and Other. The Company delivers services in sectors, including business and industry; healthcare and seniors living; education; defense, offshore and remote, and sports and leisure. It operates at various client locations around the world, from hospitals, schools and oil rigs to corporate headquarters and entertainment venues. Its support services include cleaning in hospitals, reception services at corporate headquarters, managing remote camps, grounds and facilities services at schools and universities. Its subsidiaries include Compass Group (Australia) Pty Limited and Compass Group Belgium NV.



    Compass Group plc

    Compass Group reports strong trading performance, revenue increased by 10.8%

    Compass Group plc reports robust growth for the year ended September 2024, with underlying operating profit up 16.4% and revenue increasing by 10.6%.
