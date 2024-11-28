Confluent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.72’, now 1.4% Upside Potential

Confluent, Inc. with ticker code (CFLT) now have 31 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $40.00 and $25.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $31.72. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $31.29 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 1.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $24.00 and the 200 day moving average is $26.44. The market capitalization for the company is 10.03B. The current share price for the company is: $30.57 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,164,599,790 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.89 and a -9.42% return on assets.

Confluent, Inc. is engaged in designing data infrastructure to connect the applications, systems, and data layers around a real-time central nervous system. The Company is focused on developing a category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion for developers and enterprises. It enables enterprises to deliver customer experiences for their business functions, departments, teams, applications, and data stores to have connectivity. It is designed to have real-time data from multiple sources streamed across an enterprise for real-time analysis. Its offering enables organizations to deploy production-ready applications that run across cloud infrastructures and data centers, with features for security and compliance. Its platform provides the capabilities to fill the structural, operational, and engineering gaps in businesses. It enables software developers to build their applications to connect data in motion and enables enterprises to make data in motion to everything they do.