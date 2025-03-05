Confluent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$37.86’, now 27.2% Upside Potential

Confluent, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CFLT) have now 31 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $42.00 and $30.00 calculating the average target share price we see $37.86. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.77 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 27.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to $26.33. The company has a market cap of 9.96B. Currently the stock stands at: $29.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $12,668,379,491 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.99 and a -10.16% return on assets.

Confluent, Inc. is engaged in designing data infrastructure to connect the applications, systems, and data layers around a real-time central nervous system. The Company is focused on developing a category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion for developers and enterprises. It enables enterprises to deliver customer experiences for their business functions, departments, teams, applications, and data stores to have connectivity. It is designed to have real-time data from multiple sources streamed across an enterprise for real-time analysis. Its offering enables organizations to deploy production-ready applications that run across cloud infrastructures and data centers, with features for security and compliance. Its platform provides the capabilities to fill the structural, operational, and engineering gaps in businesses. It enables software developers to build their applications to connect data in motion and enables enterprises to make data in motion to everything they do.