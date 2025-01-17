Confluent, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 18.6% Upside Potential

Confluent, Inc. with ticker code (CFLT) now have 31 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $40.00 and $25.00 and has a mean target at $32.98. Now with the previous closing price of $27.81 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.6%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and the 200 day MA is $26.05. The market cap for the company is 8.77B. The current share price for the company is: $26.74 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,401,991,426 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $2.89 and a -9.42% return on assets.

Confluent, Inc. is engaged in designing data infrastructure to connect the applications, systems, and data layers around a real-time central nervous system. The Company is focused on developing a category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion for developers and enterprises. It enables enterprises to deliver customer experiences for their business functions, departments, teams, applications, and data stores to have connectivity. It is designed to have real-time data from multiple sources streamed across an enterprise for real-time analysis. Its offering enables organizations to deploy production-ready applications that run across cloud infrastructures and data centers, with features for security and compliance. Its platform provides the capabilities to fill the structural, operational, and engineering gaps in businesses. It enables software developers to build their applications to connect data in motion and enables enterprises to make data in motion to everything they do.