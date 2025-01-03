Commerce Bancshares, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 11.6% Upside Potential

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. with ticker code (CBSH) now have 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $74.00 and $63.81 and has a mean target at $69.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of $65.32 and the 200 moving average now moves to $57.55. The company has a market cap of 8.31B. The stock price is currently at: $61.75 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,280,196,783 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.87, revenue per share of $12.56 and a 1.62% return on assets.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates as a super-community bank and offers a range of financial products to consumer and commercial customers. It has approximately 275 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado and commercial offices. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Consumer, and Wealth. The Commercial segment provides a full array of corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card products, payment solutions, leasing, and international services, as well as business and government deposit, investment, and cash management services. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer instalment lending, personal mortgage banking, and consumer debit and credit bank card activities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management services to both personal and institutional corporate customers.