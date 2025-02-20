Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$71.33’, now 7.1% Upside Potential

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. with ticker code (CBSH) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $74.00 and $70.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $71.33. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $66.60 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 7.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $65.38 and the 200 day moving average is $59.86. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 8.87B. The stock price is currently at: $65.91 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,504,746,071 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 17.03, revenue per share of $12.02 and a 1.68% return on assets.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates as a super-community bank and offers a range of financial products to consumer and commercial customers. It has approximately 275 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma and Colorado and commercial offices. The Company’s segments include Commercial, Consumer, and Wealth. The Commercial segment provides a full array of corporate lending, merchant and commercial bank card products, payment solutions, leasing, and international services, as well as business and government deposit, investment, and cash management services. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer instalment lending, personal mortgage banking, and consumer debit and credit bank card activities. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning services, brokerage services, and advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management services to both personal and institutional corporate customers.