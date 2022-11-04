Coats Group Heather Lawrence joins board

Coats Group plc (LON:COA), the world’s leading industrial thread and global footwear component manufacturer, has announced that Heather Lawrence will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective 7 November 2022. In addition, she will join the Audit and Risk Committee, as Chair Designate, and the Nomination Committee. Subject to shareholder approval of her nomination to the Board, Heather will succeed Nicholas Bull as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee following the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company expected to be held on 17 May 2023.

Heather originally qualified as a Chartered Accountant and subsequently spent well over a decade working in senior roles in corporate finance and investment banking, where she honed her experience across industrial and transportation businesses. In her most recent role, Heather was a Managing Director at Citigroup, where she ran the Aviation and Travel franchise in EMEA. She has served on several boards and was previously a Non-Executive Director of Flybe plc. Heather is currently a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Melrose Industries plc.

David Gosnell OBE, Chair, said: ‘I am delighted that Heather will be joining the Board. Her in-depth knowledge and understanding of Finance across multiple industries is a huge asset for Coats. I look forward to working with her.’

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13.

