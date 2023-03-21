CNA Financial Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.8% Upside

CNA Financial Corporation which can be found using ticker (CNA) have now 2 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 56 and 39 and has a mean target at $47.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $38.05 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 24.8%. The 50 day MA is $42.54 and the 200 day moving average is $41.65. The market capitalization for the company is $10,487m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cna.com

The potential market cap would be $13,091m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as standard and property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, umbrella, and excess and surplus coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, surety, and warranty. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.42% with the ex dividend date set at 17-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 11.83, revenue per share of 43.74 and a 1.17% return on assets.