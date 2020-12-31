Close Brothers Group appoints Mark Pain as an independent non-executive director

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has announced the appointment of Mark Pain as an independent non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2021.

On joining the board, Mark will become a member of the board’s Nomination & Governance and Risk Committees, and will also become the Company’s Senior Independent Director. At the same time, and consistent with the Company’s other independent non-executive directors, he will also become a director of the Company’s Banking subsidiary, Close Brothers Limited.

Mark Pain has more than 30 years’ executive and non-executive experience in financial services, including in retail banking and insurance. He has strong finance, risk management and commercial credentials, having held board positions at Barratt Developments plc, where he was Group Finance Director, and Abbey National Group, where he was Group Finance Director, Chief Executive Officer of Abbey National Treasury Services, and Director, Customer Sales.

Mark has broad experience as a non-executive director in both public and private companies. He has previously been a non-executive director of Yorkshire Building Society (where he served as Senior Independent Director), Ladbrokes Coral Group plc, Punch Taverns plc, Spirit Pub Company plc, Johnston Press plc, and Aviva Insurance Limited, among others.

Mark is currently a non-executive director of AXA UK plc, where he serves on the Audit, Investment, Remuneration, Nomination, and Risk Committees. He is Chairman of London Square Limited and Empiric Student Property plc.

Mark takes over as the Company’s Senior Independent Director from Oliver Corbett, who has held the position on an interim basis since the retirement of Geoffrey Howe from the board on 19 November 2020. Oliver continues to chair the board’s Audit Committee.

Mark Pain said: “I am very pleased to be joining the board of Close Brothers. Close Brothers has a long and successful track record under-pinned by its distinctive purpose and culture. I look forward to working with the board and senior management to play a part in the continuing development of the group.”