CLO income fund posts stellar +20.9% returns YTD (LON:VTA)

AXA IM has published the Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) monthly report for November 2024. The full report is attached to this release and will be available on Volta’s website shortly (www.voltafinance.com).

Performance and Portfolio Activity

Dear Investors,

Volta Finance achieved a net performance of +2.1% in November bringing the year-to-date return of the portfolio to +20.9%. Both our CLO Debt and our CLO Equity investments benefitted from a supportive macro backdrop and performed favorably.

The US presidential elections were obviously the main event of the month, with Donald Trump securing a large and undisputed victory. His election boosted global markets despite the concerns about the potential implementation of a shift in US policies in the context of the geopolitical landscape (tariffs) as well as US domestic fiscal guidance. The dollar and US stocks rose sharply while Bitcoin hit all-time highs with a +90% YTD performance. US Treasuries yields also moved higher testing 4.45% and settling at around 4.2% as the CPI reports came broadly in-line with expectations.

Credit markets were unsurprisingly much stronger over the month and fully benefited from the rally from the broader markets. High Yield indices in Europe (Xover) were roughly 15bps tighter in the +300bps context while US CDX High-Yield tightened by 40bps to +295bps. On the Loan side, Euro Loans closed slightly higher, 45 cents up at c. 98.00px (Morningstar European Leveraged Loan Index), while their US counterparts closed at 97.22px (up +32 cents). With returns of +20.9% Volta Finance continued to outperform broader Credit on a year-to-date basis: US High Yield returned +8.67%, Euro High Yield +7.93% and Global Loans +7.23% (SPLGAL).

Primary CLO markets remained extremely busy, we recorded circa USD 62bn of issuance in the US and EUR 12bn in Europe. Spreads closed tighter across the capital structure as BB-rated tranches broke the +600bps resistance level in Europe, and tested sub +500bps in the US.

Loan fundamentals showed no deviation from the path observed since the beginning of year with contained default rates under 1% and a stable proportion of CCC-rated Loans in CLO collateral portfolios (5% in US CLOs and 4% in Europe). Loan repayment rates kept on increasing at 28% in the US (+1% YoY growth rate of the Loan market) and 14% in Europe (+8% YoY market growth).

The cashflow generation continued to be steady, highlighting the strength of Volta’s risk positioning. Over the last 6 month period, the cashflow generation was stable at c.€29m equivalent of interests and coupons, representing c.21% of November’s NAV on an annualized basis.

Looking at Volta’s portfolio, two BB-rated debt tranches paid off at Par ($6.5m) with proceeds reinvested into New Issue US BB-rated CLO tranches. Additionally, c. $4m was reinvested across three CLO Equities and profits were taken on a short-dated European Equity to benefit from market strength and improve the portfolio’s maturity profile.

Over the month, Volta’s CLO Equity tranches returned +2.3% performance** while CLO Debt tranches returned +1.3% performance**, cash representing c.3% of NAV. The fund being c.25% exposed to USD, the recent appreciation of USD vs EUR had a positive impact of +0.7% on the overall performance.

As of end of November 2024, Volta’s NAV was €279.2m, i.e. €7.63 per share.

*It should be noted that approximately 4.29% of Volta’s GAV comprises investments for which the relevant NAVs as at the month-end date are normally available only after Volta’s NAV has already been published. Volta’s policy is to publish its NAV on as timely a basis as possible to provide shareholders with Volta’s appropriately up-to-date NAV information. Consequently, such investments are valued using the most recently available NAV for each fund or quoted price for such subordinated notes. The most recently available fund NAV or quoted price was 0.21% as at 31 October 2024, 4.08% as at 30 September 2024.

** “performances” of asset classes are calculated as the Dietz-performance of the assets in each bucket, taking into account the Mark-to-Market of the assets at period ends, payments received from the assets over the period, and ignoring changes in cross-currency rates. Nevertheless, some residual currency effects could impact the aggregate value of the portfolio when aggregating each bucket.