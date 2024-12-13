Clearway Energy, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$38.00’, now 36.6% Upside Potential

Clearway Energy, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CWEN) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘strong_buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $38.00 and $38.00 and has a mean share price target at $38.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $27.82 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 36.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $27.92 and the 200 day MA is $26.33. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.49B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $27.34 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,494,527,429 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.54, revenue per share of $11.58 and a 1.03% return on assets.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is a renewable energy company. The Company is an energy infrastructure investor in and owner of long-term contracted assets across North America. The Company’s businesses are segregated based on conventional power generation, and renewable businesses, which consist of solar and wind. It has over 5,500 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company’s over 80000 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. Its conventional projects include Carlsbad, El Segundo Energy Center, GenConn Devon, Marsh Landing and Walnut Creek. The Company’s utility scale solar projects include Agua Caliente, Alpine, Avenal, Blythe, Borrego, Roadrunner and Utah Solar Portfolio. The Company’s distributed solar projects include DGPV Fund Projects and Solar Power Partners (SPP) Projects. Its wind projects include Black Rock and Buffalo Bear.