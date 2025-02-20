Clearway Energy, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$36.00’, now 36.1% Upside Potential

Clearway Energy, Inc. with ticker code (CWEN) now have 3 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $38.00 and $32.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $36.00. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 36.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $26.26 while the 200 day moving average is $27.13. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.28B. The stock price is currently at: $26.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,189,415,189 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.94, revenue per share of $11.58 and a 1.03% return on assets.

Clearway Energy, Inc. is a renewable energy company. The Company is an energy infrastructure investor in and owner of long-term contracted assets across North America. The Company’s businesses are segregated based on conventional power generation, and renewable businesses, which consist of solar and wind. It has over 5,500 net MW of installed wind and solar generation projects. The Company’s over 80000 net MW of assets also include approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. Its conventional projects include Carlsbad, El Segundo Energy Center, GenConn Devon, Marsh Landing and Walnut Creek. The Company’s utility scale solar projects include Agua Caliente, Alpine, Avenal, Blythe, Borrego, Roadrunner and Utah Solar Portfolio. The Company’s distributed solar projects include DGPV Fund Projects and Solar Power Partners (SPP) Projects. Its wind projects include Black Rock and Buffalo Bear.