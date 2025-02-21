City of London Investment Trust NAV outperforms benchmarks

City of London Investment Trust PLC (LON:CTY) has announced its Unaudited Results for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Company’s objective is to provide long-term growth in income and capital, principally by investment in equities listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Board fully recognises the importance of dividend income to shareholders.

PERFORMANCE

As at

31 December 2024 As at

30 June 2024 Net asset value (“NAV”) per ordinary share 425.1p 424.3p Premium/(discount) 1.4% (1.0)% Net asset value per ordinary share (debt at fair value) 430.8p 429.6p Premium/(discount) (debt at fair value) 0.0% (2.2)% Ordinary share price 431.0p 420.0p Gearing (debt at par value) 7.6% 7.1% Six months to

31 December 2024 Six months to

31 December 2023 Dividends per share 10.5p 10.1p

Dividend yields As at

31 December 2024 As at

30 June 2024 The City of London Investment Trust plc 4.9% 4.9% FTSE All-Share Index (Benchmark) 3.8% 3.7% AIC UK Equity Income sector 4.8% 4.2% IA UK Equity Income OEIC sector 4.2% 4.3% Sources: Morningstar Direct, LSEG Datastream Total return performance to 31 December 2024 6 months % 1 year % 3 years

% 5 years

% 10 years

% NAV1 2.8 11.5 24.8 29.2 83.8 Share price2 5.1 10.6 26.8 25.1 80.1 FTSE All-Share Index (Benchmark) 1.9 9.5 18.5 26.5 81.9 AIC UK Equity Income sector3 2.7 10.1 16.6 26.9 88.2 IA UK Equity Income OEIC sector4 1.4 8.7 13.8 20.0 66.2

Sources: Morningstar Direct, Janus Henderson, LSEG Datastream

1 Net asset value per ordinary share total return with debt at fair value (including dividends reinvested)

2 Share price total return using mid-market closing price

3 AIC UK Equity Income sector size weighted average NAV total return (shareholders’ funds)

4 The Investment Association (“IA”) peer group average is based on mid-day NAV whereas the returns of the investment trust are calculated using close of business NAV

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

Introduction

City of London Investment Trust achieved a 2.8% net asset value total return during the six months to 31 December 2024 against a backdrop of political change in the UK and USA, uncertain economic prospects globally and cuts in interest rates.

The Markets

Following July’s general election, the new Labour government introduced a Budget in October which raised public spending, increased the employer’s national insurance tax rate and signalled the removal of the Inheritance Tax exemption for personal pension funds. Growth in the UK economy slowed from the pace of the first half of the year, whilst the Bank of England lowered the base rate to 4.75% through two cuts of 25 basis points. The UK 10-year gilt yield rose from 4.2% to 4.6% during the six months, reflecting concerns about the stickiness of inflation and the prudent sustainability of government finances. Growth in Europe was also weak, with the European Central Bank reducing its deposit rate to 3.0%. Economic growth in the US, in contrast, remained relatively robust, with the US Federal Reserve making three cuts in interest rates to 4.5%.

The UK equity market returned 1.9%, as measured by the FTSE All-Share Index, with medium-sized and small companies slightly outperforming larger peers. The banking sector was a notable outperformer, with banks benefitting through rolling over structural hedges of funds on better terms than had prevailed during the period of ultra-low interest rates. The oil sector, however, was weak with the Brent oil price falling by 7% to $75 per barrel during the six months, reflecting reduced global demand.

Net Asset Value Total Return

City of London’s net asset value total return was 2.8%, exceeding the FTSE All-Share Index (1.9%), the AIC UK Equity Income sector average (2.7%) and the IA UK Equity Income OEIC sector average (1.4%). Stock and sector selection contributed to relative outperformance against the Index by 93 basis points. The biggest sector contributor was tobacco, where corporate earnings and dividends were resilient. Imperial Brands was the second biggest stock contributor. The biggest stock contributor was our underweight position in AstraZeneca. The third biggest contributor was NatWest, whose share price rose by 29% during the six months. The biggest detracting sector was aerospace and defence, where Rolls Royce, which we do not hold, continued to perform well despite not paying a dividend, and was our biggest stock detractor. In addition, our holding in BAE Systems gave back some gains, having been a very strong performer over the previous three years.

Earnings and Dividends

Earnings per share declined from 8.8p to 8.4p, compared with the same six-month period last year, mainly due to the change in timing of dividend payments from some investee companies. Another factor was the absence of any special dividends compared with £0.9 million received during the same period last year. This reflected an increasing trend by UK listed companies to substitute dividend distributions with share buy backs to fund shareholder returns, particularly in relation to exceptional profits.

The Board continues to control expenses tightly. City of London’s ongoing charge, which represents the investment management fee and other administrative non-interest expenses as a percentage of shareholder funds, is expected to remain around 0.37% during this financial year. This is low compared with almost all other investment trusts and (non-tracker) managed equity investment products.

City of London has declared two interim dividends to date of 5.25p each in respect of this financial year. The Company’s diverse portfolio, strong cash flow and revenue reserve give the Board confidence that in line with its objective to provide long-term income and capital growth, it will be able to increase the total annual dividend for the 59th consecutive year. The quarterly dividend rate will be reviewed by the Board before the third interim dividend is declared in April 2025.

Material Events and Transactions during the Period

The Board continued with its stated policy, subject to prevailing conditions, of issuing and buying back shares within a narrow band relative to net asset value. During the six-month period, the Company’s shares traded close to net asset value and ended the period with the share price equal to net asset value (valuing debt at fair value) and at a 1.4% premium to net asset value (valuing debt at par value). 28,278 shares were bought back, costing £119,000, at a small discount and no shares were issued.

A new holding was bought in TP ICAP, a leading intermediary in global financial markets. Notable additions were made to Shell, the oil and gas company, and to the diversified Real Estate Investment Trusts, British Land and Land Securities. DS Smith, the paper and packaging company in the process of being taken over by the US company, International Paper, was sold. Pennon, the water utility, was sold ahead of the final determination of the regulatory review of UK water companies. In a tough backdrop for consumer spending, Burberry and DFS Furniture omitted their dividends and were sold. A significant profit was realised with the sale of half the holding in 3i following a very strong share price performance. Some profits were also taken in BAE Systems.

Outlook for the Six Months to 30 June 2025

The UK economy is struggling to grow, with business confidence adversely affected by a combination of the rise in employer’s national insurance, the prospect of tighter labour regulations and the well-above inflation increase in the National Minimum Wage from April 2025. Although it seems likely that there will be further interest rate cuts from the current level of 4.5%, the Bank of England’s decision is made harder by the ripple effect of government induced cost pressures on inflation. Cuts in interest rates could be well received by investors, who will anticipate an improvement in corporate profits and consumer spending. The outlook for growth in Europe is also weak, with considerable political uncertainty in both France and Germany. The European Central Bank is expected to make further cuts in interest rates which may improve sentiment. Prospects for economic growth are stronger in the US, with its technology sector continuing to generate impressive returns. The policies of the Trump administration, such as in relation to tariffs, currently remain uncertain and the judgement of the potential impact of such policies will feature materially in the Federal Reserve’s determination of future interest rates.

Many domestic UK stocks remain on relatively depressed valuations, both absolutely and relatively when compared with their peers in overseas markets. The diversified Real Estate Investment Trusts exemplify this valuation discrepancy, trading on discounts to net asset value of 30% and dividend yields of 6%. It is important to recognise, however, that City of London’s portfolio is biased towards companies with overseas sales. At 31 December 2024, some 63% of the underlying sales of investee companies were made overseas. They are therefore well placed to benefit from global growth trends. It is also worth noting the possible signs of a lessening of geo-political tensions, such as the ceasefire in Gaza, and President Trump’s proactive engagement in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Given the relative attraction of UK equities to their equivalents in overseas markets, especially with regard to dividend yield, it remains the case that investors in UK equities “are paid to hold on”. It is encouraging to see many companies taking advantage of their low valuations to buy back their shares “on the cheap”. Imperial Brands, City of London’s seventh largest holding, has demonstrated the benefits of this approach with its share buy backs over the last two years having been significantly accretive to earnings per share.

More takeovers can be expected from overseas companies and private equity firms while this low relative value of UK equities persists. The dividend yield of UK equities will also become increasingly attractive relative to bank deposit rates as interest rates decline.

Sir Laurie Magnus CBE

Chairman

20 February 2025

FORTY LARGEST INVESTMENTS

Company Market value31 December2024£’000 Company Market value31 December2024£’000 HSBC 105,230 Aviva 40,777 Shell 97,802 GSK 40,380 RELX 92,175 IG 39,620 Unilever 85,256 3i 35,640 British American Tobacco 76,293 British Land 30,797 BAE Systems 73,759 Munich Re 28,985 Imperial Brands 73,399 Severn Trent 28,842 Tesco 72,923 Reckitt Benckiser 26,576 NatWest 71,373 SSE 26,466 AstraZeneca 64,354 TotalEnergies 26,465 National Grid 53,701 Schroders 23,872 Barclays 52,021 Sage 21,760 Lloyds Banking 51,493 Swire Pacific 21,725 Rio Tinto 51,481 Glencore 21,204 M&G 51,389 Beazley 20,413 Diageo 49,725 Anglo American 20,094 BP 49,512 Deutsche Telekom 19,651 Phoenix 44,028 Britvic 19,620 Legal & General 43,662 St. James’s Place 19,519 Land Securities 40,880 Novartis 18,752 These investments total £1,831,614,000 or 81.0% of the portfolio. Convertibles and all classes of equity in any one company are treated as one investment.

SECTOR EXPOSURE

As a percentage of the investment portfolio excluding cash

% Financials 32.3 Consumer Staples 20.2 Industrials 9.8 Energy 8.1 Health Care 7.3 Consumer Discretionary 6.3 Utilities 5.3 Basic Materials 4.7 Telecommunications 2.6 Real Estate 2.4 Technology 1.0 Total 100.0

Source: Janus Henderson

SECTOR BREAKDOWN OF INVESTMENTS

Valuation31 December2024£’000 Valuation31 December2024£’000 ENERGY Industrial Support Services Oil, Gas and Coal PayPoint 15,600 BP 97,802 Hays 10,285 Shell 49,512 Inchcape 9,619 TotalEnergies1 26,465 35,504 ENI1 9,673 Total Industrials 222,419 183,452 Total Energy 183,452 CONSUMER STAPLES Beverages BASIC MATERIALS Diageo 49,725 Chemicals Britvic 19,620 Victrex 8,308 Coca-Cola1 10,940 Johnson Matthey 6,014 80,285 14,322 Food Producers Industrial Metals and Mining Nestlé1 17,803 Rio Tinto 51,481 Hilton Food 9,050 Glencore 21,204 Tate & Lyle 8,638 Anglo American 20,094 35,491 92,779 Total Basic Materials 107,101 Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores Unilever 85,256 INDUSTRIALS Tesco 72,923 Aerospace and Defence Reckitt Benckiser 26,576 BAE Systems 73,759 184,755 73,759 Automobiles and Parts Construction and Materials Dowlais 6,740 Ibstock 14,432 6,740 Marshalls 7,338 21,770 Tobacco British American Tobacco 76,293 Electronic and Electrical Equipment Imperial Brands 73,399 IMI 13,202 149,692 Morgan 11,288 Total Consumer Staples 456,963 Rotork 5,962 XP Power 2,974 HEALTH CARE 33,426 Medical Equipment and Services Smith & Nephew 12,586 General Industrials 12,586 Swire Pacific1 21,725 Smiths 13,720 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Mondi 11,319 AstraZeneca 64,354 46,764 GSK 40,380 Novartis1 18,752 Industrial Engineering Merck1 16,285 Vesuvius 11,196 Johnson & Johnson1 12,010 11,196 151,781 Total Health Care 164,367

Valuation31 December 2024£’000 Valuation31 December 2024£’000 CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY Investment Banking and Brokerage Services Retailers M&G 51,389 Kingfisher 11,311 IG 39,620 Halfords 3,930 3i 35,640 15,241 Schroders 23,872 St. James’s Place 19,519 Media Rathbones 14,940 RELX 92,175 TP ICAP 11,610 92,175 196,590 Household Goods and Home Construction Life Insurance Persimmon 17,103 Phoenix 44,028 Taylor Wimpey 15,690 Legal & General 43,662 32,793 Aviva 40,777 Prudential 7,642 Travel and Leisure 136,109 Young 2,475 2,475 Non-life Insurance Total Consumer Discretionary 142,684 Munich Re1 28,985 Beazley 20,413 TELECOMMUNICATIONS Direct Line Insurance 12,118 Telecommunications Service Providers Hiscox 9,189 Deutsche Telekom1 19,651 Sabre Insurance 6,555 BT 14,045 77,260 Vodafone 12,973 Total Financials 698,559 Verizon Communications1 12,782 59,451 REAL ESTATE Total Telecommunications 59,451 Real Estate Investment Trusts Land Securities 40,880 UTILITIES British Land 30,797 Electricity Segro 12,614 SSE 26,466 84,291 26,466 Total Real Estate 84,291 Gas, Water and Multi-utilities TECHNOLOGY National Grid 53,701 Software and Computer Services Severn Trent 28,842 Sage 21,760 United Utilities 10,515 21,760 93,058 Total Technology 21,760 Total Utilities 119,524 TOTAL INVESTMENTS 2,260,571 FINANCIALS Banks HSBC 105,230 UK investments 2,065,500 NatWest 71,373 Overseas investments 195,071 Barclays 52,021 TOTAL INVESTMENTS 2,260,571 Lloyds Banking 51,493 Nationwide Building Society 10.25% Var Perp CCDS 8,483 288,600

1 Overseas listed

All classes of equity in any one company are treated as one investment.



PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business can be divided into the following main areas:

· Portfolio and market price

· Dividend income

· Investment activity, gearing and performance

· Tax and regulatory

· Operational

Information on these risks and how they are managed is given in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024. In the view of the Board, these principal risks and uncertainties at the year end remain and are as applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

• the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 “Interim Financial Reporting”. • the Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and • the Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein).

On behalf of the Board

Sir Laurie Magnus CBE

Chairman, City of London Investment Trust PLC

20 February 2025