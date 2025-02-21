Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

City of London Investment Trust NAV outperforms benchmarks

City of London Investment Trust

City of London Investment Trust PLC (LON:CTY) has announced its Unaudited Results for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024.

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Company’s objective is to provide long-term growth in income and capital, principally by investment in equities listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Board fully recognises the importance of dividend income to shareholders.

PERFORMANCE

  As at
31 December 2024		As at
30 June 2024
Net asset value (“NAV”) per ordinary share425.1p424.3p
Premium/(discount)1.4%(1.0)%
Net asset value per ordinary share (debt at fair value)430.8p429.6p
Premium/(discount) (debt at fair value)0.0%(2.2)%
Ordinary share price431.0p420.0p
Gearing (debt at par value)7.6%7.1%
 
Six months to
31 December 2024		Six months to
31 December 2023
Dividends per share10.5p10.1p
 Dividend yieldsAs at
31 December 2024		As at
30 June 2024
The City of London Investment Trust plc4.9%4.9%
FTSE All-Share Index (Benchmark)3.8%3.7%
AIC UK Equity Income sector4.8%4.2%
IA UK Equity Income OEIC sector4.2%4.3%
 Sources: Morningstar Direct, LSEG Datastream 
Total return performance to 31 December 20246 months %1 year %3 years
%		5 years
%		10 years
%
NAV12.811.524.829.283.8
Share price25.110.626.825.180.1
FTSE All-Share Index (Benchmark)1.99.518.526.581.9
AIC UK Equity Income sector32.710.116.626.988.2
IA UK Equity Income OEIC sector41.48.713.820.066.2

Sources: Morningstar Direct, Janus Henderson, LSEG Datastream

1 Net asset value per ordinary share total return with debt at fair value (including dividends reinvested)

2 Share price total return using mid-market closing price

3 AIC UK Equity Income sector size weighted average NAV total return (shareholders’ funds)

4 The Investment Association (“IA”) peer group average is based on mid-day NAV whereas the returns of the investment trust are calculated using close of business NAV

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

Introduction

City of London Investment Trust achieved a 2.8% net asset value total return during the six months to 31 December 2024 against a backdrop of political change in the UK and USA, uncertain economic prospects globally and cuts in interest rates.

The Markets

Following July’s general election, the new Labour government introduced a Budget in October which raised public spending, increased the employer’s national insurance tax rate and signalled the removal of the Inheritance Tax exemption for personal pension funds. Growth in the UK economy slowed from the pace of the first half of the year, whilst the Bank of England lowered the base rate to 4.75% through two cuts of 25 basis points. The UK 10-year gilt yield rose from 4.2% to 4.6% during the six months, reflecting concerns about the stickiness of inflation and the prudent sustainability of government finances. Growth in Europe was also weak, with the European Central Bank reducing its deposit rate to 3.0%. Economic growth in the US, in contrast, remained relatively robust, with the US Federal Reserve making three cuts in interest rates to 4.5%.

The UK equity market returned 1.9%, as measured by the FTSE All-Share Index, with medium-sized and small companies slightly outperforming larger peers. The banking sector was a notable outperformer, with banks benefitting through rolling over structural hedges of funds on better terms than had prevailed during the period of ultra-low interest rates. The oil sector, however, was weak with the Brent oil price falling by 7% to $75 per barrel during the six months, reflecting reduced global demand.

Net Asset Value Total Return

City of London’s net asset value total return was 2.8%, exceeding the FTSE All-Share Index (1.9%), the AIC UK Equity Income sector average (2.7%) and the IA UK Equity Income OEIC sector average (1.4%). Stock and sector selection contributed to relative outperformance against the Index by 93 basis points. The biggest sector contributor was tobacco, where corporate earnings and dividends were resilient. Imperial Brands was the second biggest stock contributor. The biggest stock contributor was our underweight position in AstraZeneca. The third biggest contributor was NatWest, whose share price rose by 29% during the six months. The biggest detracting sector was aerospace and defence, where Rolls Royce, which we do not hold, continued to perform well despite not paying a dividend, and was our biggest stock detractor. In addition, our holding in BAE Systems gave back some gains, having been a very strong performer over the previous three years.

Earnings and Dividends

Earnings per share declined from 8.8p to 8.4p, compared with the same six-month period last year, mainly due to the change in timing of dividend payments from some investee companies. Another factor was the absence of any special dividends compared with £0.9 million received during the same period last year. This reflected an increasing trend by UK listed companies to substitute dividend distributions with share buy backs to fund shareholder returns, particularly in relation to exceptional profits.

The Board continues to control expenses tightly. City of London’s ongoing charge, which represents the investment management fee and other administrative non-interest expenses as a percentage of shareholder funds, is expected to remain around 0.37% during this financial year. This is low compared with almost all other investment trusts and (non-tracker) managed equity investment products.

City of London has declared two interim dividends to date of 5.25p each in respect of this financial year. The Company’s diverse portfolio, strong cash flow and revenue reserve give the Board confidence that in line with its objective to provide long-term income and capital growth, it will be able to increase the total annual dividend for the 59th consecutive year. The quarterly dividend rate will be reviewed by the Board before the third interim dividend is declared in April 2025.

Material Events and Transactions during the Period

The Board continued with its stated policy, subject to prevailing conditions, of issuing and buying back shares within a narrow band relative to net asset value. During the six-month period, the Company’s shares traded close to net asset value and ended the period with the share price equal to net asset value (valuing debt at fair value) and at a 1.4% premium to net asset value (valuing debt at par value). 28,278 shares were bought back, costing £119,000, at a small discount and no shares were issued.

A new holding was bought in TP ICAP, a leading intermediary in global financial markets. Notable additions were made to Shell, the oil and gas company, and to the diversified Real Estate Investment Trusts, British Land and Land Securities. DS Smith, the paper and packaging company in the process of being taken over by the US company, International Paper, was sold. Pennon, the water utility, was sold ahead of the final determination of the regulatory review of UK water companies. In a tough backdrop for consumer spending, Burberry and DFS Furniture omitted their dividends and were sold. A significant profit was realised with the sale of half the holding in 3i following a very strong share price performance. Some profits were also taken in BAE Systems.

Outlook for the Six Months to 30 June 2025

The UK economy is struggling to grow, with business confidence adversely affected by a combination of the rise in employer’s national insurance, the prospect of tighter labour regulations and the well-above inflation increase in the National Minimum Wage from April 2025. Although it seems likely that there will be further interest rate cuts from the current level of 4.5%, the Bank of England’s decision is made harder by the ripple effect of government induced cost pressures on inflation. Cuts in interest rates could be well received by investors, who will anticipate an improvement in corporate profits and consumer spending. The outlook for growth in Europe is also weak, with considerable political uncertainty in both France and Germany. The European Central Bank is expected to make further cuts in interest rates which may improve sentiment. Prospects for economic growth are stronger in the US, with its technology sector continuing to generate impressive returns. The policies of the Trump administration, such as in relation to tariffs, currently remain uncertain and the judgement of the potential impact of such policies will feature materially in the Federal Reserve’s determination of future interest rates.

Many domestic UK stocks remain on relatively depressed valuations, both absolutely and relatively when compared with their peers in overseas markets. The diversified Real Estate Investment Trusts exemplify this valuation discrepancy, trading on discounts to net asset value of 30% and dividend yields of 6%. It is important to recognise, however, that City of London’s portfolio is biased towards companies with overseas sales. At 31 December 2024, some 63% of the underlying sales of investee companies were made overseas. They are therefore well placed to benefit from global growth trends. It is also worth noting the possible signs of a lessening of geo-political tensions, such as the ceasefire in Gaza, and President Trump’s proactive engagement in efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Given the relative attraction of UK equities to their equivalents in overseas markets, especially with regard to dividend yield, it remains the case that investors in UK equities “are paid to hold on”. It is encouraging to see many companies taking advantage of their low valuations to buy back their shares “on the cheap”. Imperial Brands, City of London’s seventh largest holding, has demonstrated the benefits of this approach with its share buy backs over the last two years having been significantly accretive to earnings per share.

More takeovers can be expected from overseas companies and private equity firms while this low relative value of UK equities persists. The dividend yield of UK equities will also become increasingly attractive relative to bank deposit rates as interest rates decline.

Sir Laurie Magnus CBE

Chairman

20 February 2025

FORTY LARGEST INVESTMENTS

 Company Market value31 December2024£’000 CompanyMarket value31 December2024£’000
HSBC105,230Aviva40,777
Shell97,802GSK40,380
RELX92,175IG39,620
Unilever85,2563i35,640
British American Tobacco76,293British Land30,797
BAE Systems73,759Munich Re28,985
Imperial Brands73,399Severn Trent28,842
Tesco72,923Reckitt Benckiser26,576
NatWest71,373SSE26,466
AstraZeneca64,354TotalEnergies26,465
National Grid53,701Schroders23,872
Barclays52,021Sage21,760
Lloyds Banking51,493Swire Pacific                  21,725
Rio Tinto                               51,481Glencore21,204
M&G51,389Beazley20,413
Diageo49,725Anglo American20,094
BP49,512Deutsche Telekom19,651
Phoenix44,028Britvic19,620
Legal & General43,662St. James’s Place19,519
Land Securities40,880Novartis18,752
  
These investments total £1,831,614,000 or 81.0% of the portfolio.
 Convertibles and all classes of equity in any one company are treated as one investment. 

SECTOR EXPOSURE

As a percentage of the investment portfolio excluding cash

%
Financials32.3
Consumer Staples20.2
Industrials9.8
Energy8.1
Health Care7.3
Consumer Discretionary6.3
Utilities5.3
Basic Materials4.7
Telecommunications2.6
Real Estate2.4
Technology1.0
Total100.0

Source: Janus Henderson

SECTOR BREAKDOWN OF INVESTMENTS

 Valuation31 December2024£’000  Valuation31 December2024£’000
     
ENERGY  Industrial Support Services
Oil, Gas and Coal  PayPoint15,600
BP97,802Hays10,285
Shell49,512Inchcape9,619
TotalEnergies126,46535,504
ENI19,673Total Industrials222,419
 183,452  
Total Energy183,452 CONSUMER STAPLES 
   Beverages
BASIC MATERIALS  Diageo49,725
Chemicals  Britvic19,620
Victrex8,308 Coca-Cola110,940
Johnson Matthey6,014  80,285
14,322   
  Food Producers 
Industrial Metals and MiningNestlé117,803
Rio Tinto                               51,481Hilton Food9,050
Glencore21,204Tate & Lyle8,638
Anglo American20,09435,491
92,779 
Total Basic Materials107,101Personal Care, Drug and Grocery Stores
Unilever85,256
INDUSTRIALSTesco72,923
Aerospace and DefenceReckitt Benckiser26,576
BAE Systems73,759  184,755
 73,759   
 Automobiles and Parts 
Construction and Materials  Dowlais6,740
Ibstock14,432  6,740
Marshalls7,338  
 21,770 Tobacco 
  British American Tobacco76,293
Electronic and Electrical Equipment Imperial Brands73,399
IMI13,202 149,692
Morgan11,288 Total Consumer Staples456,963
Rotork5,962 
XP Power2,974 HEALTH CARE
33,426 Medical Equipment and Services 
 Smith & Nephew12,586
General Industrials 12,586
Swire Pacific1                21,725  
Smiths13,720 Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology
Mondi11,319 AstraZeneca64,354
46,764 GSK40,380
 Novartis118,752
Industrial Engineering Merck116,285
Vesuvius11,196Johnson & Johnson112,010
 11,196151,781
 Total Health Care164,367
    
 Valuation31 December 2024£’000  Valuation31 December 2024£’000
  
CONSUMER DISCRETIONARYInvestment Banking and Brokerage Services
RetailersM&G51,389
Kingfisher11,311IG39,620
Halfords3,9303i35,640
15,241Schroders23,872
St. James’s Place19,519
MediaRathbones14,940
RELX92,175TP ICAP11,610
92,175  196,590
Household Goods and Home Construction Life Insurance
Persimmon17,103Phoenix44,028
Taylor Wimpey15,690Legal & General43,662
32,793Aviva40,777
Prudential7,642
Travel and Leisure136,109
Young2,475
2,475Non-life Insurance
Total Consumer Discretionary142,684Munich Re128,985
Beazley20,413
TELECOMMUNICATIONSDirect Line Insurance12,118
Telecommunications Service ProvidersHiscox9,189
Deutsche Telekom119,651Sabre Insurance6,555
BT14,04577,260
Vodafone12,973Total Financials698,559
Verizon Communications1             12,782
59,451REAL ESTATE
Total Telecommunications59,451Real Estate Investment Trusts
  Land Securities40,880
UTILITIES British Land30,797
Electricity Segro12,614
SSE26,46684,291
26,466Total Real Estate84,291
  
Gas, Water and Multi-utilitiesTECHNOLOGY 
National Grid53,701Software and Computer Services
Severn Trent28,842Sage21,760
United Utilities10,515 21,760
 93,058Total Technology21,760
Total Utilities119,524  
TOTAL INVESTMENTS2,260,571
FINANCIALS 
Banks  
HSBC105,230UK investments2,065,500
NatWest71,373Overseas investments195,071
Barclays52,021TOTAL INVESTMENTS2,260,571
Lloyds Banking51,493
Nationwide Building Society 10.25% Var Perp CCDS8,483
 288,600
  

1 Overseas listed

All classes of equity in any one company are treated as one investment.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The principal risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business can be divided into the following main areas:

·   Portfolio and market price

·   Dividend income

·   Investment activity, gearing and performance

·   Tax and regulatory

·   Operational

Information on these risks and how they are managed is given in the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2024. In the view of the Board, these principal risks and uncertainties at the year end remain and are as applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The Directors confirm that, to the best of their knowledge:

the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with FRS 104 “Interim Financial Reporting”. 
the Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.7R (indication of important events during the first six months and description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year); and 
the Interim Management Report includes a fair review of the information required by Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 4.2.8R (disclosure of related party transactions and changes therein). 

On behalf of the Board

Sir Laurie Magnus CBE

Chairman, City of London Investment Trust PLC

20 February 2025

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    London

    City of London is reporting a 4.5% net asset value total return

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.