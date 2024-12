Choice Hotels International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$134.33’, now -5.1% Downside Potential

Choice Hotels International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CHH) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $160.00 and $110.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $134.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $141.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The day 50 moving average is $143.23 and the 200 day moving average is $127.81. The market capitalization for the company is 6.55B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $139.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,218,046,617 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.82, revenue per share of $16.11 and a 11.31% return on assets.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,487 hotels open comprising 627,804 rooms and 988 hotels under construction. The Company’s Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Company’s brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. In addition, through the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition, its brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & SuitesS, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.