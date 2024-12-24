Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Choice Hotels International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$134.33’, now -5.1% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Choice Hotels International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CHH) now have 16 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $160.00 and $110.00 calculating the mean target share price we have $134.33. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $141.58 this would imply there is a potential downside of -5.1%. The day 50 moving average is $143.23 and the 200 day moving average is $127.81. The market capitalization for the company is 6.55B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $139.72 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,218,046,617 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.82, revenue per share of $16.11 and a 11.31% return on assets.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is a lodging franchisor. The Company owns hotels representing approximately 7,487 hotels open comprising 627,804 rooms and 988 hotels under construction. The Company’s Hotel Franchising & Management segment includes its hotel franchising operations consisting of its 22 brands and brand extensions and hotel management operations of 13 Radisson Hotels Americas hotels. The Company’s brands include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Ascend Hotel Collection, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, and Cambria Hotels. In addition, through the Radisson Hotels Americas acquisition, its brands include Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & SuitesS, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection, which are located across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Choice Hotels International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$131.33’, now -9.8% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Choice Hotels International, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -12.7% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Choice Hotels International, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -13.5% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Choice Hotels International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$130.79’, now -13.8% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Choice Hotels International, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$130.79’, now -12.4% Downside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Choice Hotels International, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -10.6% Downside Potential

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.