Chimera Investment Corporation – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 21.1% Upside Potential

Chimera Investment Corporation with ticker code (CIM) have now 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 6.5 calculating the mean target price we have $6.83. Now with the previous closing price of $5.64 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 21.1%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.17. The market cap for the company is $1,307m. Find out more information at: https://www.chimerareit.com

The potential market cap would be $1,583m based on the market consensus.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment grade, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.