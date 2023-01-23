Chemring Group Chief Financial Officer Andrew Lewis to retire

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) have stated that after six years as Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company, Andrew Lewis has informed the Board of his intention to retire. Andrew’s notice period is 12 months; he will continue in role to ensure a smooth transition.
The Board has commenced a search process to identify his successor.
Chairman of Chemring Group, Carl-Peter Forster, commented:
“Andrew has been a key member of the executive team during a period where Chemring has strongly repositioned itself. His transformation of the Group’s finances has placed it in a good position to take advantage of the many opportunities to continue its growth. The Board thanks him for his contribution to Chemring’s success and wishes him every success in the future.”