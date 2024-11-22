Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Cerillion – Impressive Growth Trajectory Bolstered by Strong Full-Year Results highlights Harold Evans Singer

Cerillion
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) continues to shine as a standout player in the technology sector, demonstrating robust performance and sustained growth. The company recently unveiled its full-year results, which exceeded expectations and highlighted its ability to navigate challenges and capitalise on opportunities.

According to Harold Evans, contributing analyst at Singer Capital Markets, the company’s adjusted profit before tax (PBT) surged by an impressive 18% year-on-year to £19.8 million. This result was not only 15% higher than Singer Capital Markets’ forecasts but also 8% above consensus expectations—despite headwinds from foreign exchange. Evans described this as “a very strong performance,” with revenue climbing 12% to £43.8 million (14% at constant currency), fuelled by major implementations and new wins.

Cerillion also achieved record-breaking new orders, totalling £38.1 million (a 21% year-on-year increase), while its year-end order book reached £46.9 million, providing encouraging visibility for FY25. “In summary – another very strong year, while the long-term growth opportunity remains very much in play,” noted Evans.

Impressive Margins and Financial Resilience

The company’s financial metrics further underscore its success. Gross margins improved by approximately 200 basis points to 80.5%, bolstered by increased day rates and controlled payroll costs, which rose by just 6%. This propelled EBITDA margins to 47%, up from 46% the previous year.

Despite a slight lag in cash flow due to working capital requirements, year-end cash rose by 21% to £29.9 million. Evans highlighted that Cerillion’s disciplined financial approach positions it well for sustained growth and resilience in the evolving market landscape.

Harnessing the Demand for SaaS in the B/OSS Space

Cerillion’s dominance in the cloud-based Business and Operations Support Systems (B/OSS) sector remains a key driver of its success. Evans emphasised how Cerillion’s SaaS solutions continue to resonate with Communication Service Providers (CSPs) due to their ability to optimise infrastructure, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences.

Evans commented: “The market is evidently gravitating towards Cerillion’s SaaS solution, given its unrivalled speed to market, lower total cost of ownership, and the way it enables data interoperability and product innovation. It is hard to see how (or why) Cerillion won’t become a materially larger business over time and with even higher margins.”

Outlook: Sustained Growth Ahead

Looking ahead, Cerillion plc appears well-poised for continued growth, supported by a record £262 million sales pipeline and strong opportunities for licence renewals and customer expansions. Harold Evans concluded that while existing P&L forecasts for FY24 imply a 9% revenue increase (rising to 10% in FY26), the company has “every opportunity to do better” as its pipeline materialises.

On a Final Note

Cerillion plc’s exceptional performance reflects its strategic vision, operational excellence, and ability to adapt to shifting market needs. With a solid financial foundation and an expanding pipeline, the company is well-positioned for long-term success. Harold Evans’ confident analysis underscores the immense potential of Cerillion as it continues to deliver value for stakeholders.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Cerillion

    Cerillion’s Louis Hall on FY results, market potential and future outlook (LON:CER)

    Cerillion plc CEO Louis Hall discusses record-breaking FY results, market potential, contract wins, R&D focus for 2025, and long-term growth outlook.

    Cerillion plc CEO Louis Hall Shares Insight on Record Results, Market Expansion and Future Opportunities (VIDEO)

    Cerillion

    Cerillion reports record financial performance and strong growth in FY2024

    Cerillion plc (LON:CER) reports record-breaking financial results for FY24, with an 18% rise in adjusted profit before tax and strong new customer growth.
    Cerillion plc

    Cerillion to host Final Results online presentation for investors

    Cerillion plc (LON:CER) will announce its final results for the year ended 30 Sept 2024 on 18 Nov, followed by an online presentation on 27 Nov.
    Research

    Equity research reports, UK stocks, October 2024

    Discover top-performing stocks across health, energy, finance, and telecom with insights from leading analysts to make informed investment decisions.
    Cerillion plc

    Cerillion plc new £20 target price and ‘buy’ rating enthuse Canaccord analysts

    Canaccord Genuity lifts Cerillion Plc's target price amid robust growth and resilience, highlighting its standout performance in software solutions for telcos.

    Latest Brokers Talk

    View all Broker Talk

    Latest interviews

    View all interviews 

    Company Presentations

    View all Company Presentations

    FTSE 100 News

    Search

    Search

    Green News

    View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

    Q&A's

    View all Question and Answers

    Funds

    View all Funds, Market Insights and news

    UK Broker Ratings

    Hardman & Co

    Don't Miss Our News Alerts

    Subscribe Free

    Find us on:

    Linkedin Facebook

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.