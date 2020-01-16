C&C Group CEO Stephen Glancey to step down

C&C Group (LON: CCR) announced today that, following discussion with the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Glancey, has informed the Board that he wishes to retire. He will step down as CEO with immediate effect and will be leaving the Company at the end of February. Stephen will, however, continue to be available to assist with effecting a smooth handover.

A search for Stephen’s successor will commence shortly. Stewart Gilliland has been appointed interim Executive Chairman with immediate effect to ensure continuity of executive leadership.

The Board confirms that trading across the group for the four months to 31 December 2019 has been in line with the Board’s expectations, including through the key Christmas trading period and remains on track to deliver double-digit EPS growth for FY2020.

Stewart Gilliland, C&C Group interim Executive Chairman said: “The Board would like to thank Stephen for his significant contribution to C&C over many years. The Company is well positioned to continue to implement its established strategy to deliver value for shareholders and Stephen will continue to be available to help facilitate a smooth handover.”