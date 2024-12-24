Follow us on:

Catalent, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$63.40’, now -.1% Downside Potential

Broker Ratings
Catalent, Inc. with ticker code (CTLT) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $63.50 and $63.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $63.40. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $63.48 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.1%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $60.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of 11.52B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $63.48 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,507,860,864 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $24.40 and a -0.18% return on assets.

Catalent, Inc. is a provider of development and manufacturing solutions for drug, cell and gene therapies biologics, vaccines, and consumer health products. The Company’s segments include Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. Its Biologics segment provides development and manufacturing for protein, plasmid DNA mRNA, cell therapy, viral vaccines and viral-based gene therapies. Its Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provide formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules, as well as large-scale manufacturing of oral solid dose forms. Its Oral and Specialty Delivery segment provides formulation development and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. Its Clinical Supply Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for, drugs, biologics and clinical trials.

