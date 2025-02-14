Catalent, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -.1% Downside Potential

Catalent, Inc. with ticker code (CTLT) now have 5 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $63.50 and $63.00 and has a mean target at $63.40. Given that the stocks previous close was at $63.48 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $60.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to $58.22. The market cap for the company is 11.52B. The current share price for the company is: $63.48 USD

The potential market cap would be $11,507,860,864 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $24.40 and a -0.18% return on assets.

Catalent, Inc. is a provider of development and manufacturing solutions for drug, cell and gene therapies biologics, vaccines, and consumer health products. The Company’s segments include Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. Its Biologics segment provides development and manufacturing for protein, plasmid DNA mRNA, cell therapy, viral vaccines and viral-based gene therapies. Its Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provide formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules, as well as large-scale manufacturing of oral solid dose forms. Its Oral and Specialty Delivery segment provides formulation development and manufacturing across a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions. Its Clinical Supply Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for, drugs, biologics and clinical trials.