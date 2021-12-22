Capital Limited New Contract Awarded Geita Gold Mine, Tanzania

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD), a leading mining services company focused on the African markets, has announced its Tanzanian subsidiary company, CMS (Tanzania) Limited, has been successfully awarded a surface production drilling contract with AngloGold Ashanti with its GEITA GOLD MINE LIMITED in Tanzania.

CMS (Tanzania) Limited is an 80:20 joint venture with local company CK Washirika Limited. The joint venture, which is fully compliant with the local content law in Tanzania, demonstrates Capital’s commitment to building capabilities and supporting local communities.

The three-year contract will utilise five rigs from the existing fleet, together with the acquisition of one new rig during 2022, to continue provision of blast hole drilling services at the Geita mine, bringing the total number of rigs operating on site to 25.

The new contract supplements the two existing three-year contracts, a surface drilling contract for exploration and grade control services and an underground contract for grade control and exploration drilling services, both of which were renewed in H1 2021 and are also fully compliant to local content laws in Tanzania.

This contract further cements Capital’s long-term relationship with AngloGold Ashanti, which started with the provision of grade control drilling services at the Geita site in 2006 and will now extend to 2025.

The production drilling contract started in December 2021 and is anticipated to generate revenues of $33 million over the contract term.