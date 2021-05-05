Cambria Automobiles profit before tax up 55.5%

Cambria Automobiles plc (LON:CAMB), the franchised motor retailer, has today announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 28 February 2021. The Group has performed ahead of the prior year despite operating through the various COVID related Lockdown and Tiering restrictions imposed by the UK Government.

During the period, all of the Group’s showrooms were closed for 82 days due to Lockdown restrictions, with the majority closed for a further 16 days as they operated in Tier 4 restricted regions. All Group showrooms were able to re-open on 12 April in line with Government guidance. Pleasingly, the Group was able to operate a digital click and collect service in the sales operation and aftersales departments remained open throughout the Lockdown and Tier 4 restrictions. During the period, the Group utilised the Government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and the Business Rates reliefs to support its staff and trading operations given the enforced retail site closures.

Current Trading and Outlook

As flagged in the Group’s pre-close trading update, the new car order bank entering March was behind the previous year, however despite being in Lockdown throughout this key plate change month, the Group delivered a similar number of new cars year on year. The used car operation performed well. Following the re-opening of the Group’s showrooms on 12 April, trading has begun positively however it remains too early to draw any firm conclusions about the trading outlook at this stage.

Aside from other industry headwinds which have been flagged previously, there is now a global semiconductor shortage that is impacting the production of cars and vans with temporary factory closures at a number of the vehicle manufacturers. These closures are having an impact on vehicle supply into both the retail and fleet new car and van markets which in turn has had an impact on the liquidity of supply into the used car market.

We continue to withhold guidance until we have more certainty over new vehicle supply, the economic environment as we come out of Lockdown 3 and the impact of the ending of the CJRS and vaccine roll-out on consumer demand.

Financial highlights:

· Revenue reduced by 16.0% to £254.7m (H1 2020: £303.1m)

· Underlying profit before tax up 55.5% at £9.8m (H1 2020: £6.3m)

· Underlying earnings per share increased 52.4% to 7.79p (H1 2020: 5.11p)

· Underlying net profit margin of 3.83% (H1 2020: 2.07%)

· Balance sheet with net assets of £79.5m (H1 2020: £68.5m)

· Net debt position as at 28 February 2021 of £5.6m (H1 2020: £6.0m)

· Rolling twelve month return on equity* of 15.82% (H1 2020: 15.85%)

· As previously signalled, interim dividend suspended in light of COVID 19 impact (H1 2020: Nil)

Operational highlights:

· Units of new vehicle sales reduced by 16.6%, as anticipated, with an 8.8% reduction in average profit per unit

· Units of used vehicle sales down 30.8%; partially offset by a 18.2% improvement in average profit per unit

· Aftersales revenue decreased by 12.7% but with improvement in gross profit

· The cost reduction measures taken during the last financial year have enabled the Group to be leaner and more agile despite the impact on volumes as a result of COVID

· Set up SOGO Mobility Limited as a provider of flexible leasing solutions for corporates and individuals

* underlying profit after tax as a proportion of Average Shareholder’s funds