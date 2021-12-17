Twitter
Caledonia Mining significant shareholder increases its stake

Caledonia Mining Corporation

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) has announced that it received notification on December 15, 2021 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has increased its interest in the Company and on December 13, 2021 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company.

Van Eck Associates Corporation has increased its percentage of shares now to 4.2361%.

Caledonia Mining is a profitable cash generative gold producer with a strong growth profile, Caledonia’s primary asset is the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe which is on track to hit its increased 2020 gold production guidance of between 55,000 – 58,000 ounces. This will increase to 80,000 ounces in 2022.

