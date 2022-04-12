Caledonia Mining set a new first quarter production record

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) has announced gold production from the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe for the quarter ended 31 March 2022. All production numbers are expressed on a 100 per cent basis and are based on the final assay at the refiners.

Highlights

· Quarterly gold production of 18,515 ounces, a record for any first quarter

· 40 per cent increase in quarterly production on the 13,197 ounces produced in Q1 2021

· Reiterated gold production for 2022 is expected to be between 73,000 to 80,000 ounces[1]