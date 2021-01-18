Caledonia Mining Corporation record annual production at Blanket Mine

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (LON:CMCL) has announced quarterly and annual gold production from the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe for the quarter ended 31 December 2020. All production numbers are expressed on a 100 per cent basis and are based on mine production data and are, therefore, subject to adjustment following final assay at the refiners.

Highlights

· Record total gold production during 2020 was 57,899 ounces, the top end of the Company’s revised increased guidance.

· Approximately 15,012 ounces of gold was produced during the Quarter.

· Gold production for 2021 is expected to be between 61,000 – 67,000 ounces.