Bunzl plc 17.8% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

Broker Ratings
Bunzl plc with ticker (LON:BNZL) now has a potential upside of 17.8% according to JP Morgan.

JP Morgan set a target price of 4,150 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bunzl plc share price of 3,524 GBX at opening today (11/12/2024) indicates a potential upside of 17.8%. Trading has ranged between 2,896 (52 week low) and 3,732 (52 week high) with an average of 784,011 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £11,835,494,880.

Bunzl plc is a specialist international distribution and services company. Its segments include North America, Continental Europe, UK & Ireland and Rest of the World. It provides a one-stop-shop, on-time and in-full specialist distribution service across 33 countries, supplying a range of internationally and responsibly sourced non-food products to a variety of market sectors. Its market sectors include grocery, cleaning and hygiene, foodservice, retail, safety, healthcare and others. Its non-food consumables, including food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies and others. Its goods-not-for-resale, including food packaging, films, labels and others. It acts as a cleaning and hygiene distributor in the Canadian province. It distributes industrial packaging to end-users in Spain. It offers bespoke and customized packaging products and supplies to e-commerce-focused companies. It specializes in surgical and medical devices in Brazil.



    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Bunzl plc -21.8% potential downside indicated by Jefferies

    Broker Ratings

    Bunzl plc -14.0% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

    bunzl plc

    Bunzl Plc expands with acquisitions in Spain and Netherlands

    Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) has acquired Sistemas De Embalaje Anper in Spain and Holland Packaging in the Netherlands, expanding its product range and market reach.
    Broker Ratings

    Bunzl plc 11.6% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    bunzl plc

    Bunzl completes acquisition of Nisbets in UK catering equipment sector

    Bunzl plc completes acquisition of Nisbets, a leading UK distributor of catering equipment, strengthening their position in the sector. CEO Frank van Zanten expresses excitement for the future.
    bunzl plc

    Bunzl plc acquires Nisbets and Pamark, expanding its international distribution portfolio

    Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) announces acquisition of Nisbets and Pamark, expanding its distribution reach in the UK, Finland, and beyond. CEO Frank van Zanten expresses excitement for the growth opportunities ahead.

