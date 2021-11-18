Bunzl completes two further acquisitions

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced that it has recently completed two further acquisitions.

Workwear Express, based in Durham, UK, is a leading business in personalised workwear and promotional clothing with a strong e-commerce focus. The business serves a broad range of customers and in the year to March 2021 generated £29 million of revenue. Bunzl completed the acquisition of Workwear Express towards the end of October.

Early in November Bunzl also completed the acquisition of Hydropac, a distributor of insulated packaging solutions based in Buckinghamshire, UK. The business, which is complementary to Bunzl’s Coolpack business in the Netherlands, generated £7 million of revenue in 2020 and is focused on the growing online food delivery market.