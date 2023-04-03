BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 33.4% Upside Potential

BRT Apartments Corp. (MD) which can be found using ticker (BRT) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 28 and 23 calculating the average target price we see $25.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $19.31 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 33.4%. The 50 day MA is $20.46 while the 200 day moving average is $21.26. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $378m. Company Website: https://www.brtapartments.com

The potential market cap would be $503m based on the market consensus.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.07% with the ex dividend date set at 24-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 7.41, revenue per share of 4.07 and a 0.34% return on assets.