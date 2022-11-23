Bridgepoint Group appoint Cyrus Taraporevala as Independent Non-Executive Director

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) has announced the appointment of Cyrus Taraporevala as an independent non-executive director, which will take effect from 1 January 2023. He will become a member of the Company’s Remuneration and Audit and Risk Committees on the same date, and Carolyn McCall will step down as a member of the Remuneration Committee at that time.

Cyrus is a highly respected industry expert in asset management with more than 30 years of experience. He is the outgoing chief executive of State Street Global Advisors, the fourth largest asset manager globally, with $3.3 trillion under management.

Prior to joining State Street Global Advisors in 2016, he worked at several asset management firms: Fidelity Investments, BNY Mellon Asset Management, Legg Mason and Citibank. Earlier in his career he spent 14 years at McKinsey & Company, including 7 years as a partner.

Cyrus brings a unique mix of strategic perspectives and execution skills. A true citizen of the world, Cyrus has worked and lived in Asia, Europe and North America over the course of his career. He has successfully led and grown global businesses of scale and played a critical role in affirming State Street’s reputation as both a stalwart and pioneer within the sector.

This appointment follows a search process conducted by the Bridgepoint Nomination Committee with the help of Russell Reynolds. Bridgepoint Group aims to make one further non-executive appointment during the course of 2023 to complete the construction of its Board of Directors.

Commenting on the appointment, Cyrus Taraporevala, said: “Bridgepoint has achieved an impressive leadership position in the pan-European Alternative market and I’m excited to join the Board early in their journey as a listed business and to use my experience to help the team deliver on their growth objectives”.

Commenting on the appointment, William Jackson, Executive Chairman, said: “I am delighted that Cyrus is joining the Bridgepoint Board. We look forward to benefiting from his perspective on strategy and deep understanding of financial markets and the asset management industry, built up over his impressive 30-year global career. He will be a great addition to the Board as we continue to execute against the strategy outlined at IPO.”

On 26 October 2022, it was announced that Cyrus had been appointed as a non-executive director of Shell plc, with effect from 2 March 2023.

There are no other disclosures to make pursuant to LR 9.6.13 R.