Boyd Gaming Corporation Share Price Target ‘$77.93’, now 6.1% Upside Potential

Boyd Gaming Corporation which can be found using ticker (BYD) have now 14 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $92.00 and $69.00 and has a mean share price target at $77.93. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $73.48 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $72.54 and the 200 day moving average is $62.41. The company has a market cap of 6.40B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $72.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,783,047,170 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.76, revenue per share of $40.12 and a 9.38% return on assets.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is a gaming company, which is a diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos, which includes Gold Coast Hotel and Casino, The Orleans Hotel and Casino, Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel and Casino, Eastside Cannery Casino and Hotel, Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, Cannery Casino Hotel, and Jokers Wild Casino. The Downtown Las Vegas segment consists of three properties, which includes California Hotel and Casino, Fremont Hotel and Casino, and Main Street Station Casino, Brewery and Hotel. The Midwest & South segment consists of Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, Belterra Casino Resort, Hotel & Spa, Diamond Jo Dubuque, Diamond Jo Worth, Kansas Star Casino, Amelia Belle Casino, and Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino. It is also engaged in operating online casino businesses.